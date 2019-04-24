Thelma Juanita Patterson Lackey, 91, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Lackey will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Interment will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Ron Hurst will officiate the service. Mrs. Thelma was a native of Clay County and lived in Talladega County most of her life. She retired from Palm Beach where she worked for 37 years. She was also a member of Talladega Church of Christ. Mrs. Lackey is survived by her sons, Luther Mayo Lackey, George Lewis Lackey, Donald Franklin Lackey, and Kerry Lane Lackey; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Donald Spencer Patterson and William Heron Patterson; sister, Sally Eugenia Watts; and sister-in-law, Mary Attkinson Samuels. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Frank Lackey. Pallbearers will be Justin Lackey, Kerry Lackey, Brian Lackey, Josh Taylor, Lance Lackey, and Leslie Lackey. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Lackey, Brent Lackey, Logan Lackey, and Hunter Lackey. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019