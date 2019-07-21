Thelma "Sue" Gaither Shropshire, of Talladega passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 Funeral services will be held 11: am Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Usrey Chapel Funeral Home with burial in Stockdale Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Martin Murray will officiate the service. Her family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her father John Gaither, mother Nonnie Hurst Gaither, and husband Edwin Shropshire, son Edwin Shropshire Jr., siblings Harvey Gaither, James Gaither and Edward Gaither.
She is survived by her siblings Elizabeth Freeman, Ruby Ward, Debra Pitts (Larry), Velma Waites, Phillip Gaither, Randy Gaither, Thomas Gaither ( Sherelyn), Horace Gaither (Anne), Robert Gaither (Pat), daughter-in-law Vicki Shropshire (Carlos Garcia), granddaughter Amber Gauldin (Larry), grandson Carlos Garcia. Her family has been blessed by her life. She has left a legacy of love and kindness to all who knew her has Mawmaw. Usrey Funeral home Talladega directing. Online condolences can be made to www.useryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Home on July 21, 2019