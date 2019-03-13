Thomas "Tommy" D. Smith, 72, of Talladega, AL passed away at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2018. Visitation for Mr. Smith will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL. Rev. Mick Barnett will officiate the service. Mr. Smith lived his life in Talladega, AL. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam War veteran. Mr. Smith retired from BellSouth and for the last sixteen years he has raised cattle. He was an active member of the Talladega Lodge No. 261 of the F and AM of Alabama. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry S.J., USA. Mr. Smith was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Teenie Smith; son, Todd Smith (Anna); daughter, Jill Moore; and three grandchildren, Redmund Smith, Liam Smith, and Cole Moore. He is preceded in death by his stepfather and mother, Crad and Lena Hayes; his sister, Maureen Gallops; and brother, Ronald Smith. Pallbearers will be David Challendar, Jeremy Tinsley, Ron Cash, Billy Lawson, Milton Stephens, and Scott Gallops. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to research for Pancreatic Cancer. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing the services.
