A graveside service for Thomas Edward "Ed" Castleberry, 72, will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery in Childersburg, AL. with Bro. Harold Griffith officiating. Mr. Castleberry died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Castleberry, and parents, Earl & Zonia Castleberry. He was a truck driver for 35 years for Avondale Mills, Baggett Transportation and Landstar Ranger. Mr. Castleberry was also in the Air National Guard. He is survived by two sons, Tommy Castleberry, Steve Castleberry (Kelly); three step-children, Bobby Tucker (Rose), Kris Mills (Sherry), Shirl Marshall; eleven grandchildren, Dakota Castleberry, Carolina Castleberry, Cotney Castleberry, Janae Robinson, Robby Tucker, Rachel Grainger, Josh Price, Johnny Mills, Hailey Mills, Tim Turilington, Misty Ford; and sister, Elaine Morgan. Visitation will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 29, 2020