Thomas Edward Challender

Obituary
Thomas Edward Challender, 73, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Graveside service will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery at 3:00 pm with Kory Burel and Ivan Fuller officiating the service. Mr. Challender was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. He was a member of Bemiston Baptist Church and was also a member of Masonic lodge 261. He retired from AT&T. Thomas is survived by his wife, Alice Smith Challender; son, Michael Challender (Pamela); daughter, Angela Challender (Kenneth Cruise); four grandchildren, Matthew Challender, Cody Townsend, Drew Challender Lauren Townsend; two sisters, Sue Curtis (Eugene), and Connie Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mildred Challender; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lofton and Viola Smith; brother-in-law, Maurice Jones; and nephew, Jason Smith. Pallbearers will be Matthew Challender, Cody Townsend, Drew Challender, Steven Jones, Greg Curtis, Kenneth Cruise, Brad Smith, and Jon Smith. Honorary pallbearers are David Walker Challender, Rodney Hart, Billy McInnish, James Goray, and Jackie Gooden. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bemiston Baptist Church, Gideon's International, or . Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 18, 2020
