Thomas (Tommy) F. Disspain, 85 of Lincoln passed away May 2, 2019. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday May 6, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery.
Tommy was retired from Watson's Store in Lincoln, U.S. Post Office and Security guard at Talladega Race Track. Member of Eastaboga Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Marie W. Disspain, sons Tim Disspain (Suzanne) and Joe Disspain, brother James Disspain (Virginia), sisters Mildred Disspain (Ed) and Frances Bowman and a host of nieces and Nephews.
He Is Precede in death by Parents Dave and Audrey Disspain, brothers Charles E. Disspain, Dave Disspain Jr and sister Bobbie Disspain.
Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct service. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2019