Thomas "Tommy" Lee Wilcox Jr., 82, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Graveside Service for Tommy will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Kevin Jones will officiate the service. Tommy was a native of Talladega, AL. He loved to play checkers and loved baseball and keeping up with baseball player's statistics. He always had the warmest, sweetest smile on his face no matter if you were a friend, stranger, or relative. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Wilcox; and many cousins. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee Wilcox Sr. and Ellen Elizabeth Wilcox. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 14, 2019