Mr. Thomas Michael (Mike) Whitley passed away on August 2, 2020, at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga at the age of 76. He was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Anniston, Alabama. Mr. Whitley loved his family and friends and his Church and his God. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sylacauga. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Whitley; one daughter, Emily Oliver (Matthew); 2 sons, Matthew Whitley (Amy), and William Whitley (Lindsay); 4 brothers, Joe Whitley (Sue), David Whitley (Alison), Phillip Whitley (Jenni), and Brian Whitley (Ginger), and 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. Graveside services will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 6, with Reverend Charles Sims officiating. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.