Thomas Perry Andrews, age 72, of Sylacauga, passed away July 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judy Andrews, daughter, Amy Andrews, brother, Carroll Andrews (Jann), sister, Helen Ivey (Garve Jr.), niece, Kathryn Myrick (Michael), nephews, Johnathan Andrews (Karen), and Garve Ivey III (Sarah Christen), godson, Joby Dobbs, cousins; Davis Gray (Brenda), Clinton Gray (Kelly), Tony Richardson (Cathy), and Tammy McCollough (Steve), uncle, Billy Richardson, and special aunt, Charlotte Tapley. He is a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of The Gideons International. Funeral services will be Wednesday July 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Sylacauga at 2pm, with a visitation from 12:30pm until 2pm. Rev. Rick Patrick, Rev. Tony Higginbotham, and Rev. Carroll Andrews to officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Forward in Faith, or The Gideons International. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on July 10, 2019