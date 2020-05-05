Thomas William Adair
Thomas William Adair, 86, passed away April 29, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Birmingham, Al. A private graveside service was held at Midway Memory Gardens in Talladega. Mike Snyder, pastor at Eastaboga Baptist Church officiated.
Mr. Adair was a member at Eastaboga Baptist Church and the Potters Clay Sunday School class. He retired from the United Stated Navy in 1976 after serving 24 years and again retiring from the Anniston Army Depot in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Mary N. Horn Adair; sons, Michael (Jane) Adair and David (Marchel) Adair; daughters, Deborah Adair and Donna A. Owens; stepsons, David (Toni) Horn and Stephen (Tammy) Horn; stepdaughter, Irene H. (Mark) Wood; stepsons, Steve (Jan) Hale and Russell Hale; stepdaughters, Debbie H. (Bubba) Hubbard and Judy H. (Ronald) Lewellen; sister, Faye A. (Gary) Yates; sisters-in-law, Greta Adair and Inga Adair; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parent's, Frank K. and Florence W. Adair; brothers, Frank "Junior" Adair and Bobby J. Adair; sisters, Mary A. Carlisle and Patricia A. Crow.
On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega directed the service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
