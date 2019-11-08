Funeral ceremony for Tikerah Faye "Tikey" Davis, 27, of Talladega, Al will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Jones, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Cleveland Cemetery. Viewing will be held today from 1PM-6PM at the chapel, of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: mother, Teresa Davis of Talladega, Al; her children, TyLia Rose Davis Freeman and Le'Ori Noel Davis (Talladega, Al); her brother, Lloyd N.Williams (Albion, Michigan) her sisters, Takeisha (Wallace) Truss (Lincoln, Al) and Porsha Davis (Pleasant Grove, Al); her soulmate, CJ Johnson (Atlanta, Ga); seven nephews, five nieces, one great-niece, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tikerah was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd N. Davis, grandmothers, Rosie Lee Curry and Hattie Mae Davis, and grandfathers, William F. Curry Sr; and Young Davis Jr. Goodson Funeral Home Inc directing 256.237.9771
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 8, 2019