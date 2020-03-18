Timothy Allen McClure, age 62, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020. He was born August 24, 1957 to James and Carrie McClure. Tim was the proprietor of McClure Motor Company for 50 plus years. He was a huge Alabama fan and enjoyed many hobbies including; fishing, boating, and entertaining. He loved cars, telling jokes, and cooking for shut-ins. He also loved being outdoors near the water. Tim is survived by his wife, Carol McClure; daughter Mowry Maldonado (Eusebio) of Atlanta, Georgia; son Webster McClure (Emily) of Stafford, Virginia; step-daughter Kim Matlock (Michael) of Mitchell, Indiana; step-son Josh Ensley (Megan) of Ashville, Alabama; and step-daughter Erin Stallings (Jeremiah) of Sylacauga, Alabama; his grandchildren Derek, Nayeli, Roma, Allie, Charlotte, Justin, Jonathan, Ryan, Hannah, Brooklynn, Gavin and Autumn. Tim was preceded in death by; his first wife Robin Essman McClure; father James McClure; and mother Carrie McClure. The visitation for Tim was held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM. Serving as pallbearers were Chad Morriss, Bill Whitman, Chris Kramer, Terry Veazey, Jeremiah Stallings, Dan Sherer, and Mac Kramer. Chris Elston, Wesley Chapel Men's Club, and the boys that he coached in Sylacauga Little League served as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wesley Chapel Food Bank.