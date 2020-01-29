Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Douglas Sadberry. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Memorial service 3:00 PM Taylor Grove Congressional Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Timothy Douglas Sadberry, 51, passed away January 24, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at Taylor Grove Congressional Holiness Church at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A celebration of life will follow at his home. Mr. Sadberry was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and was employed at Stampede Steak House. He attended Taylor Grove Congregational Church. He will be remembered as a lover of life and an avid fan of Alabama football and Nascar racing. He also loved grilling meat for his family and friends. Mr. Sadberry is preceded in death by his mother, Joan H. Sadberry; his maternal grandparents, J.T. and Mae Hicks; and his paternal grandparents, Virgil and Lillian Sadberry. He is survived by his loving wife, Billie Blom; father, Tommy Douglas Sadberry; sons, Stephen Hollis and Kasey Sadberry; daughters, Beth Kleptz, Meighan Hollis, and Savannah Sadberry; sister, Cherie (Jeff) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Blake Kleptz, Bristol Kleptz, Adalyynne Hollis, and Susan Lares. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Home for Children, 905 Ashland Highway, Talladega, AL 35160. Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 29, 2020

