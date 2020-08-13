1/
Tony Blankenship
Mr. Tony Blankenship, age 65 of Sylacauga, passed away August 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Tony is survived by his son, Mason Blankenship; grandchildren, Caiden Ray and Carter Grace Blankenship; and Margaret Hannah Blankenship. He is preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Ann Hay; parents Albert Vernon Blankenship and Betty Ann Blankenship. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
