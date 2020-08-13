Mr. Tony Blankenship, age 65 of Sylacauga, passed away August 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Tony is survived by his son, Mason Blankenship; grandchildren, Caiden Ray and Carter Grace Blankenship; and Margaret Hannah Blankenship. He is preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Ann Hay; parents Albert Vernon Blankenship and Betty Ann Blankenship. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.