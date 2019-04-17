Tonya "Hope" Hurst Cooper, 55, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. The family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home Wednesday, April 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. Rev. Ottis Graves will officiate. Mrs. Cooper was Pentecostal Holiness by faith and a member of West End Church of God. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas D. Hurst and her mother, Billie B. Heath; sister, Rhonda Hurst; and her grandparents, Sam and Aline Bates. Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband, Marty Cooper; son, Brandon Waldrup, brother, Thomas D. (Lara) Hurst; sister, Samantha (Jackie) Brown; aunt, Patricia Waldrup; and grandson, Christian Waldrup. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019