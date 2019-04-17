The Daily Home

Tonya "Hope" (Hurst) Cooper

Tonya "Hope" Hurst Cooper, 55, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. The family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home Wednesday, April 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. Rev. Ottis Graves will officiate. Mrs. Cooper was Pentecostal Holiness by faith and a member of West End Church of God. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas D. Hurst and her mother, Billie B. Heath; sister, Rhonda Hurst; and her grandparents, Sam and Aline Bates. Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband, Marty Cooper; son, Brandon Waldrup, brother, Thomas D. (Lara) Hurst; sister, Samantha (Jackie) Brown; aunt, Patricia Waldrup; and grandson, Christian Waldrup. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019
