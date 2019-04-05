Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Towanda Shena Stockdale. View Sign

Home going celebration Towanda Shena Stockdale Fomby, 45, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Phillip Keith is the pastor. Reverend Jerry Jones is the eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Fomby will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Towanda Shena Stockdale Fomby was born on May 2, 1973 to Gloria Jean Stockdale Mumpfield and the late Charles Tuck. At an early age, Towanda united with Mt. Cleveland Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an usher and sang in the choir. She later united with St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Towanda completed her education in the Talladega City Schools. She was an employee of New South Express in Lincoln, Alabama. On the evening of Sunday, March 31, 2019, Towanda answered the Lord's call. She was preceded in passing by her father, Charles Tuck; and her grandparents, Louis Stockdale, Eloise Stockdale, Claudis Tuck and Mildred Tuck. She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband of 16 years, Kerry S. Fomby of Talladega, Alabama; one daughter, Lakea (Deangelo) Bailey of Anniston, Alabama; three sons, Kendrick L Stockdale (Lanika Carmichael), Kerry Stockdale and Robert K. Fomby of Talladega, Alabama; her mother, Gloria J. (Charlie) Mumpfield of Talladega, Alabama; three grandchildren, Za'Kiyah O'Neal, Kendrez Stockdale and Kamaurion Stockdale; two aunts, Elmarie (Rowmon) Mitchell of Birmingham, Alabama and Eva (Patrick) Swain of Talladega, Alabama; two uncles, Clarence (Rosemary) Swain of Birmingham, Alabama and Willis (Patty) Stewart of Little Rock Arkansas; seven sisters-in-love, Mika (Maurice) Truss of Talladega, Alabama, Catrina (Donovan) Peters of Oxford, Alabama, Kimberly Mitchell and Joi (Jonothan) Brown of Birmingham, Alabama, Brenda Draper, Brenda Smith and Brenda (Tim) Truss of Talladega, Alabama; a brother-in-love, Johnifer Reco Smith of Talladega, Alabama; a special mother-in-law, Georgia Bradford; father-in-law, Reverend Robert Bradford; Godmother, Angela Freeman; three special friends, Aretha Freeman, Lisa Truss and Nadine Carmichael; eight brothers-in-law, Arthur Lee (Brenda) Fomby of Lincoln, Alabama, La'Neal (Willie Mildred) Fomby of Talladega, Alabama, Johnny Fomby of Anniston, Alabama, Leon (Olivia) Fomby of Gadsden, Alabama, Marcus Hall and Stacey Hall of Lincoln, Alabama, Dale Parker of Munford, Alabama and Net Hall of Lincoln, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services. Funeral Home Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary

1702 Battle Street West

Talladega , AL 35161

