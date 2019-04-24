Funeral services and honors for Trevor Moore, age 31 of Pell City, will be held at Celebration's in Pell City on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with the Reverend Pat Worsham officiating. Burial with Firefighter Honors will follow in the Valley Hill Cemetery in Pell City. Mr. Moore passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Vincent's - St. Clair Medical Center after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee but grew up in Clay County where he graduated from Clay County High School - Class of 2006. Trevor was a multi-sport athlete who played football and baseball and played on the 2002 and 2005 championship football teams. He attended Southern Union State Community College for two years, where he participated in Show Choir then transferred to UAB for two years. Trevor was a former resident of Birmingham and Moody and began his public service career as a paramedic with Regional Paramedic Services, Lincoln Fire Department and was currently serving with the Pell City and Riverside Fire Departments. Trevor was a public safety rescue diver, was rope rescue certified, along with other certifications through the Alabama Fire College. He was an avid Alabama fan, thoroughly enjoyed cooking and sharing his culinary skills with friends and family. He loved to play his guitar and sing and most importantly spending time with his wife and children. He was a strong young man that tried to make everyone he met feel important. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Melissa Moore and his children: Ethan and Dylan Moore, all of Pell City; his mother, Donna Crawford and her husband, Donald "Runt" Crawford of Ashland; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tim and Dana Jacks of Pell City; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Brandon and Brittany Jacks of Chelsea; five special siblings: Shelly Crawford, Don Crawford (Lori), and Heidi Crawford, all of Ashland, and Josie Wilson (Robert) and Nolan Crawford (Jessika) both of Barfield; three special uncles: Tim Sparks, Jeff Sparks, and Joe Grogan, and large extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Larry Sparks and Linda Lindsey. Yank Kurzejeski, Adam Manning, Josh Blackwell, Jerry Dailey, Larry Horton and Randy Hall will serve as active pallbearers. Trevor's Fire Department brothers will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Celebration's in Pell City on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. The family requests NO flowers but instead prefers memorial contributions be sent to "Moore Hope for a Cure" c/o Metro Bank, 800 Martin Street South, Pell City, AL 35128 or through paypal at [email protected] Send online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019