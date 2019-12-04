A memorial service for Vera Elizabeth Whitaker, age 81 of Sylacauga, will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. She passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She is survived by her son, William Marcus Whitaker; daughters, Brenda Gail Counts and Shirley Ann Mason; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 4, 2019