Funeral service for Vera Honea, 91, will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Rick Deerman officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Honea died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at UAB Pallative Care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferman Honea. Mrs. Honea was a devoted member of Mignon Baptist Church for 60 years, on the Coosa Valley Auxillary for 27 years, and an avid golfer. She genuinely always put others before herself and was dearly loved by everyone. She is survived by two daughters, Pat (Johnny) Nix, Shirley (Ron) Webster; five grandchildren, Jamie (Cynthia) Nix, Jeni (Jonathan) Shipley, Lori Nix, Cole Webster (Allison Armistead), Allison (Shane) Nicholson; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth West; and sister, Emiline Burgess. Visitation will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Cole Webster, Shane Nicholson, Jamie Nix, Jonathan Shipley, Bill Crenshaw, L.C. McMurphy and Greg Haisten. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 12, 2019