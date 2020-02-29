Funeral service for Vera Melba Milam Cunard, age 85 of Sylacauga will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Robin Dyer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 at the funeral home. Ms. Cunard passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her sons: Steve Kemp, Keith Kemp, daughter: Gail Maness, brothers: Mitchell Dyer, David Dyer and George Dyer. She was retired from Russell Mills as a seamstress. Survivors are her sons: John K. Kemp (Amy), Brian Milam, daughters: Janet Craft (Tim), Debra Taylor (Freddy), Vickie Wilhite, brothers: John Dyer, Robin Dyer, sister-in-law: Diana Dyer, 24 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great great Grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 29, 2020