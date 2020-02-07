A celebration of life for Ms. Verdia Mae Kidd, 65, will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:30PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Charles F. Lilly, officiating. Burial will be held New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Ms. Kidd departed this walk of life on February 3, 2020 at her residence, Sylacauga, AL. She joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. Verdia worked at the Sylacauga Housing Authority for many years on the maintenance and remodeling crew. Verdia was always full of joy, dance, and loved being around family and friends. She will always be remembered for wearing hats and picking wild onions. She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving mother, Ms. Bessie Mae Kidd, two sons: Derrick Kidd and Fletcher Antwain Strong of Sylacauga, AL, three daughters: Sharron Kidd, Yasaiaca Garrett (LaRue), and Melissa Wells (Kevin) of Sylacauga, AL, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, four sister: Yvonne Diane Miller, Hattie Burns, Mildred Funderburg (Rodney) and Shelia Kidd of Sylacauga, AL, seven brothers: M.B. Kidd, Timmie Kidd (Jessie), Johnny Kidd (Stacy), Joe Simmons, Michael Kidd (Keisha), Tony Kidd (Linda), and Cedric Kidd of Sylacauga, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 7, 2020