Talladega - Vesta Mae Blackburn, 91 of Talladega passed away December 21, 2019.
Graveside services will be held 11:00am Thursday December 26, 2019 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Gary Plummer will officiate the service. Her family will receive friends from 10-11am Thursday at Funeral Home.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega, She was a member of Ironton Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Blackburn Sr., son Frank J. Blackburn Jr., two sisters and six brothers.
She is survived by her sons Johnny Blackburn (Debbie), Mike Blackburn and Tommy Blackburn, daughter-in-law Connie Blackburn, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and sister Willow Dean Boswell.
Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct.
Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 25, 2019