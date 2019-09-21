The Daily Home

Vicki Elizabeth Flurnoy (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside services for Vicki Elizabeth Flurnoy, age 71 of Sylacauga, will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Todd Dean officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. She is survived her sister, Harriette Buckenham (Ted) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Flurnoy; parents, Forrest L. and Mary Louise Hornsby; sisters, Collette King and Lona Joyce Gallo. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 21, 2019
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
