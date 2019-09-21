Graveside services for Vicki Elizabeth Flurnoy, age 71 of Sylacauga, will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Todd Dean officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. She is survived her sister, Harriette Buckenham (Ted) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Flurnoy; parents, Forrest L. and Mary Louise Hornsby; sisters, Collette King and Lona Joyce Gallo. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 21, 2019