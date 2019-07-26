Victor Kent Merkl, Air Force Military Veteran of Haleyville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Graveside service for Mr. Merkl will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:45 pm. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Rev. Vint Arnold will officiate the service. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Dirk Merkl. Victor is survived by his parents, Anne and Don Merkl; his brother, Monte Dean Merkl; his son, Dirk Andrew Merkl; nephew, Brenton Scott Merkl; niece, Breanna Grace Merkl; and his fiancé, Fancy Holdbrook. He has left a legacy of love, compassion, and kindness. The family has been blessed by having him in their daily lives. He will be missed dearly. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 26, 2019