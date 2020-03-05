The Daily Home

Funeral service for Victoria Faye Burdette, 41, will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. in Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Roger Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood, SC. Ms. Burdette went to be with Jesus on March 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Burdette, Sr.; and one sister, Kathy Wheeles. She is survived by a special mother, Piccolia Burdette of Talladega; one sister, Michelle Minter (Terry) of Mississippi; three brothers, Johnnie Ingram (Jody) of Talladega, Lee Burdette (Tammy) of Vernon, AL, Hiram Burdette (Jennifer) of Talladega; and a host of nieces and nephews. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 5, 2020
