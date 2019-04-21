Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Villa Bentley Wright, age 90, of Sylacauga, died peacefully at home on April 18, 2019. She was born July 1, 1928 in Columbiana, AL and is preceded in death by her parents Ward and Esther Bentley, and brother Ray Bentley. She is survived by sister Sharon Derrick, son James G. Wright, III, daughter Amy Wright Jason (David), and grandchildren Gage Wright, Kathryn Jason, Greg Jason, and John Jason.

Villa attended Montevallo University majoring in Biology, witha minor in social work. After college, she worked at St. Margaret's Hospital in Montgomery, where she met and later married Dr. Jim Wright, before moving to Birmingham, where both worked at UAB Hospital.

Jim and Villa moved to Sylacauga in 1957 for Jim to begin his medical practice at Craddock Clinic. Villa became active in the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, the Hope Sunday school class, Marble City Study Club, the Magnolia Garden Club, and the Beautification Council. She held several offices in UMW, and used her love of flowers for different activities with the church. She and two friends arranged flowers for weddings and events for many years. She was a friend to everyone she met in her community, always sharing flowers, delicious homemade cooking, a listening ear,and compassionate heart. Her church, her faith, her family, and her friends were passion; she touched lives everywhere she went.

Villa enjoyed traveling with Jim, spending time with her adored grandchildren, gardening, and spoiling her many cats and dogs. She was known for her green thumb, always being willing to take in another animal, an energy and vitality surprising for her years, and for her gracious southern hospitality. Her love of Jesus Christ radiated in everything she did and everyone she knew. She was a vital member of her community, and a committed wife, mother and grandmother. Villa was a true Proverbs 31 woman who showered blessings and grace on everyone she knew.

The service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to

Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the Service.

