Virginia Irene Sims Epperson, age 65, of Sylacauga, passed away June 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith, sons; Tracy Sims (Lori), Shannon Epperson (Jessica Davis), Jake smith, and Holston Cook, daughters, Reecie Woods (Jeff) and Jessie Bowlin (Jody), Brothers; Jimmy Sims, Raymond Sims (Ethel), and Perry Sims (Joyce), sisters, Charlotte Williams (Rusty) and Jean Beasley (Randy), grandchildren; Justin Sims (Holly), Zack Willard, Hayden Epperson, Cayden Epperson, Hadlee Epperson, Gage Bowlin, Amanda Bowlin, Ashley Beavers, Cory Smith, and Dalton Smith and great grandchildren; Rhyleigh Sims, Eli Sims, Channins Beavers, Dawson Beavers, and Maddix Beavers. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Renae Epperson, sisters, Deloris Sims, Fannie Greer, and Sue Tidwell, brothers; Lamar Sims, Jerry Sims, Herby Sims, and Glenn Sims. Funeral services were held, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2pm. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel directed.
Published in The Daily Home on July 3, 2019