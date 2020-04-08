Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lois Sizemore Reeves. View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lois Sizemore Reeves, age 80 of Pell City, passed away at home in the presence of her family on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas J. and Viloma L. (VL) Sizemore, brother, Thomas (Tommy) Sizemore, and sister, Alice Sizemore Green Lafon. Lois is survived by her brother Norman Jackson Sizemore (Sharon), daughters Lori Reeves Newton (Glenn), and Joni Reeves Hawkins (Jamie), grandchildren Derrick Lloyd Newton (Megan), Jeslyn Nicole Hawkins, Devin Jackson Newton, Jacob Shawn Hawkins, and great-granddaughter Blaire Madison Newton. She leaves behind several cherished cousins, nieces and nephews, and will also be greatly missed by her faithful fur baby, Lilly (her Schnauzer). Lois was born on April 10, 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama and grew up in Powderly. She later moved to Hueytown, and then to Pell City - where she has resided for the last 45 years. Lois graduated from Jones Valley High School in 1957 and attended Howard University. She married Doyce Reeves and started a family, and then a career as an insurance agent for Liberty National Life Insurance Company, retiring in June 2002. She was the first female insurance agent representing Liberty National in the area. Mrs. Reeves was a cherished member of First Baptist Church in Pell City, where she sang in the choir and was active in her Sunday School Class "The Truth Seekers". She loved many things in this life, led a life that glorified God, and had a strong bond with family, her Church family, former work family, and her classmates from Jones Valley High - with whom she met for lunch each month. Graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham prior to being laid to rest among family members. The service will be conducted on Friday, April 10th at 2 o'clock in the afternoon. Due to the impacts of coronavirus, this service will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of life will be held once our lives return to normal for anyone wishing to attend. An announcement will be communicated by the family once the plans for the gathering have been finalized. Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

