She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Elbert W. Keel; her parents, Gordon and Edna McDonald; sisters, Ruth Boles, Murriel Wojeieszak, Helen Burt, and Velma Gruszczynski; and one brother, Gordon W. McDonald.

Gennie is survived by two sons, Jackie Keel and wife, Busaba, of Pensacola FL, and Billy Keel and wife, Claire, of Talladega, AL; one sister, Sara Fisk of Huntsville, AL; two grandsons, Michael Keel of Silver Springs, MD and Patrick Keel of Gainesville FL; and special friend, John Bunn of Huntsville, AL.

Gennie was born, grew up, and attended school in New Hope, AL. She moved to Huntsville with her husband when they married in August of 1946.

In addition to the great pleasure her family brought her, she received much joy from traveling, planting and working with flowers, and from her fellowship with friends and her church family, in which she participated fully until just weeks prior to her passing.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL with the service following in the chapel at 2 p.m.

Published in The Daily Home on May 12, 2019

