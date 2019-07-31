The Daily Home

Walls C. Aaron

Service Information
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-1616
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
Obituary
Funeral service for Walls C. Aaron, 93, will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Andrew McKenzie officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Aaron died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Village at Cook Springs in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Ruth (Sallie) Aaron, sister, Peggy Martin, mother, Jennie Mae Aaron, and father, James A. Aaron. Mr. Aaron served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was also the oldest living member of the Sylacauga Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his children, Sue Ellen Gable (Tab) of LaFayette, GA, Mike Aaron (Libby) of Sylacauga, George Aaron of Hollins, Connie Jones of Pelham and Walls (Caroline) Aaron Jr. of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Roone (Stacey) Gable, John David (Andrea) Gable, James (Mary Beth) Gable, Austin (Chelsey) Gable, Robin (Ian) Bassett, Allison Aaron, Rayven (Blake) Ivey, Haley Jones, Alanna Aaron and Ian Aaron; 17 great-grandchildren; and one cousin, Jennell Atkinson. Visitation will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Roone Gable, John David Gable, James Gable, Austin Gable, Don Taylor and Mac Adams. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 31, 2019
