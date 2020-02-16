Walter (Jack) Jackson Parker Sr., 93 of Talladega, passed away February 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega. His family will receive friends from 9:00am until 10:00am Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be 2:00pm Tuesday at Friendship Cemetery in Friendship Al.
Mr. Parker was an Insurance salesman in north central Alabama and was known as Mr. Jack. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Talladega.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dawson and Mary Lee Parker, sisters Viola Osbourne, Millie Parker, brothers Floyd, Donald and Wayne Parker.
Survivors wife Frances Parker, daughter Sandra Harper (Allen), sons Jackie Parker Jr. and Tim Parker (Karen), sister Lucy Funderburk, brothers Roy and Thurman Parker, six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct services. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 16, 2020