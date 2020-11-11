1/
Walter Roberts Jones Jr.
Walter Robert Jones Jr., 82, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in Munford, Alabama.
Mr. Jones was Pentacostal by faith and a member of His Answer Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his son; Robert Neal Jones; his father and his mother, Walter and Margaret Jones; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joann Jones; sister, Peggy Jones and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel, the service will follow at 11:00AM with Bro. Mike Drummond officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Jones, Mike Jones, Joey Reinier, John Daily, Steve Gortney, Eric Crittenden. Honorary Pallbearers; Howard Nowland, Gary Carter and Scott Dearduff.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford, Alabama.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.


Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
