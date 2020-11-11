Walter Robert Jones Jr., 82, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in Munford, Alabama.

Mr. Jones was Pentacostal by faith and a member of His Answer Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his son; Robert Neal Jones; his father and his mother, Walter and Margaret Jones; 3 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joann Jones; sister, Peggy Jones and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel, the service will follow at 11:00AM with Bro. Mike Drummond officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Jones, Mike Jones, Joey Reinier, John Daily, Steve Gortney, Eric Crittenden. Honorary Pallbearers; Howard Nowland, Gary Carter and Scott Dearduff.

Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford, Alabama.

Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.





