Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Mr. Walter "Steve" Schulch, 63, passed away April 18, 2019. Services will be announced at a later date. He lived most of his life in Talladega and worked as an auto mechanic. Mr. Schulch is preceded in death by his parents, Walter L. and Bena Jean Shulch, and brother, Billy Joe Shulch. He is survived by his brothers, Michael (Rosemary) Shulch, Lewis Wayne Shulch, James D. (Patricia) Shulch, Franky Shulch, and Walter L. Shulch, Jr.; and sister, Peggy (Ben) Shirey. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019
