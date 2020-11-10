1/1
Wanda Holman Hughes
Funeral Service for Wanda Holman Hughes, age 71, will be held Wednesday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Hughes passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Marvin Hobson Hughes; parents, T. H. Holman and Mavis Holman; brother, Donald Holman; sister, Kathy Holman. Member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Kenny) Carroll, Robin (Michael) King, Susan Heath; grandchildren, Chris (Lynanne) Carroll, Jessica (Bradley) Thomas, Emily (Logan) Stewart, Anna King, Andy Heath, Aly Heath; great-grandchildren, Harlie Brooke and Stella Thomas, Lane, Cooper and Lynleigh Stewart; Astrid and Ronan Carroll; brother, Ricky Holman; sisters, Sara Pody, Maxine (Charles Lee) Harris. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mt. Pleasant Outreach/Childrens Ministries. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
I’m so sorry Wanda passed away. She was a good friend for many years. Praying for the family.
Polly Tims Ramsey
Friend
