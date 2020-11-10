Funeral Service for Wanda Holman Hughes, age 71, will be held Wednesday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Hughes passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Marvin Hobson Hughes; parents, T. H. Holman and Mavis Holman; brother, Donald Holman; sister, Kathy Holman. Member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Kenny) Carroll, Robin (Michael) King, Susan Heath; grandchildren, Chris (Lynanne) Carroll, Jessica (Bradley) Thomas, Emily (Logan) Stewart, Anna King, Andy Heath, Aly Heath; great-grandchildren, Harlie Brooke and Stella Thomas, Lane, Cooper and Lynleigh Stewart; Astrid and Ronan Carroll; brother, Ricky Holman; sisters, Sara Pody, Maxine (Charles Lee) Harris. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mt. Pleasant Outreach/Childrens Ministries. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.