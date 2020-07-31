1/1
Wanda Jackson
Funeral service for Wanda Jackson, 59, will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel. Burial will be in Millerville Cemetery in Clay Co. Mrs. Jackson died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin & Myrtle Jackson, sister, Carol Smith, and brother, David Cecil Jackson. She is survived by her son, Nathan Williamson; daughter, Cecilia Williamson; seven grandchildren, Natalie Williamson, Josie Williamson, Jackson Williamson, Brooklyn Blackmon, Kristine Blackmon, Madison Williamson, Caitlyn Williamson; and three sisters, Gina Jackson, Sherry Jackson, and Debbie Jackson. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
