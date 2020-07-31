Funeral service for Wanda Jackson, 59, will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel. Burial will be in Millerville Cemetery in Clay Co. Mrs. Jackson died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin & Myrtle Jackson, sister, Carol Smith, and brother, David Cecil Jackson. She is survived by her son, Nathan Williamson; daughter, Cecilia Williamson; seven grandchildren, Natalie Williamson, Josie Williamson, Jackson Williamson, Brooklyn Blackmon, Kristine Blackmon, Madison Williamson, Caitlyn Williamson; and three sisters, Gina Jackson, Sherry Jackson, and Debbie Jackson. Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.