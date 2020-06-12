Wanda Kay Strickland, 55, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Rev. John Love will officiate. Ms. Strickland was born June 10, 1965. She was Christian by faith and attended Word Alive International Outreach, of Oxford, AL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Strickland and Frances Germany Strickland. Ms. Strickland is survived by her sons, Darrick Strickland and Casey Freeman; grandson, Major Austyn Strickland; granddaughters, Harper Lynn Freeman and Piper Dianne Freeman; sisters, Phyllis Strickland, Ann Strickland, and Debra Payne; and brother, Robert Strickland. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

