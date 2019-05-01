Wanda Sue Sims, age 58, of Talladega, passed away April 27, 2019. She is survived by he husband, Donald R. Sims, Sons, Kenneth Jones (Angela) and Phillip Christopher Jones (Kimberly), Step daughter, Brooklyn Michelle Huggart (Joel), grandchildren; Morgan Jones, Sydney Richards, Diesel Jones, Brantley Jones, Ema Grace Jones, Isaac Huggart, Blaine Stewart, and Case Stewart, sisters, Carla Hamilton (James), Phylis Rowan (Patrick), and Beverly Hannah, and brothers, Howard Hannah Jr. (Darlene) and Harold Hannah. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Hughes. Funeral services will be held at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2pm with a visitation from 12noon until 2pm. Rev. Mike Wydeman will officiate. Burial will be in Harpersville City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on May 1, 2019