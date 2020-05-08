Mrs. Wanda Sue Weaver, 58, of Pell City, Alabama passed away peacefully at her home on May 6, 2020 in Pell City. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Kirkland's several years ago due to illness. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen "Bill" Weaver, Jr., and her father, J.C. Robinson. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Ryan) Triplett and Jessica (Adam) Stancil; son, Jonathan (Crystal) Honeycutt; mother, Annie Robinson; sister, Sheila (Larry) O'Barr; brothers, Randy (Donna) Robinson and Timothy (Teresa) Robinson; grandchildren, Adam and Ethan Galvan, Kaylie, Corbin and Kayden Honeycutt, Adeline and Jo Lee Stancil. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Daniel Woods officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on May 8, 2020.