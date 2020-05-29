Graveside services for Warner Varez Posey, 38, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Cropwell, AL. Warner Posey was born on September 7, 1981 to Arita Posey and raised by his lovely grandmother, Parine Posey Fomby in Pell City, AL. The Angel of the Lord made a beckon call and Warner answered the Master's call on May 22, 2020. Warner loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed family and friends. He had a passion for life and enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: long-time friend Melvin Hutchinson; one son, Jarrod Posey; one granddaughter, Paisley Posey; mother Arita (Billy) Bedford; three brothers, Terrance Posey, Billy Jerome Posey, Brandon Posey; two sisters, Jaleesa (Jaymes) Askew, Breanna (Malik) Sipp; a special cousin, Sonia Posey; special aunt, Viola Posey Alford; special friend who he considered a brother, Victor Bedford; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Parine Fomby and his aunt, Myrtis Moss. Christian Memorial Funeral Home, Directing, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional " www.christianmemorialfh.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2020.