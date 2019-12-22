Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Davis Shelton. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial service for Warren Davis Shelton aka Soke Dave, 73, will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Radney-Smith Funeral Home with Brother Mark Ledbetter officiating.

Warren Davis Shelton passed on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by mother, Annette Shelton, and father, Warren D Shelton, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn Shelton of Sylacauga; daughter, Lisa Nicole Curry (Carlton) Atlanta, GA; and brother, Dennis Shelton (Elaine) Lakeland, FL; sister-in-law Ruth Smith (Mark) Auburn, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Shelton was Past Master of Coosa Valley Lodge 929, Master Mason in good standing, Member of the York Rites, President of the Coosa Valley Shrine Club, appointed to the 2020 Zamora Temple Divan as an Outer Guard, Member of the Clown Unit at the Zamora Temple, Supreme Grandmaster of Martial Arts International Matsumura Seito Society, and taught karate for over 50 years. He loved Alabama football and hunting. He loved his family. He loved his friends. And he loved the Lord.

Visitation will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at Radney Smith Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at

Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga will direct the services.

