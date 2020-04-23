A private family graveside service for Wayne Sims, 85, will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL.
The funeral will be live streamed from the Radney-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page https://www.facebook.
com/Radney-Smith-FuneralHome-102934878
038723/
Mr. Sims died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Sims, brother, Benny S. Sims, brother, Larry Gene Sims, Sr., brother, Thomas "Butch" Sims, and parents, Gerald and Dorothy Sims.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jerri Lyn (Jack) Douglas, Beth Sims; son, Wayne Sims, Jr.; four grandchildren, Jacqueline (Brent) Garrett, Jackson (Sasha) Douglas, John (Felichia) Douglas, Jessica Douglas; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph, Noah, Daniel, Chloe, Jaxon, Bryce, Boston, Pierce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 23, 2020