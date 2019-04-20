Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell David Evans. View Sign

Wendell David Evans, of Talladega, AL, passed away of Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 52. Wendell was born to parents Lawrence and Catherine Evans on September 23, 1966. He graduated from Baptist Temple High School. In 2006, he married Christina. Wendell was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Bynum, AL. Wendell is survived by his wife, Christina Evans; his sons, Christian Blake Greenwood (Jasmine) and Mikah Sean Evans; his daughter, Catherine Shloe Evans; his granddaughter, Kimberly Paige Greenwood; his father, Lawrence Evans (Viola); his brother, Larry Evans; and his sister, Kayron Johnson (Robert). Wendell is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Evans. Wendell loved to fish. He caught a 58 1/2 pound Blue Channel Catfish last year at his Aunt and Uncle's home on Logan Martin Lake. Wendell had a quiet, humble spirit who was loved by all and will be missed. The Memorial for Wendell will be on April 20, 2019, at his favorite Mexican restaurant. The family is grateful for the condolences.