Whit Junior Wyatt, 84, passed away March 2, 2019. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Mr. Wyatt was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his sons, Charles Wyatt, Les (Gwen) Wyatt, Ken (Kathy) Wyatt, Rob (Lucretia) Wyatt, Tom (Jessica) Wyatt; brothers, Raymond and Jesse; sisters, Sylvia and Shirley; grandchildren, Kaylee Emerson, Emily Wyatt, Gretchen Powell, Kelsey Fisher, Zac Wyatt, Breanna Wyatt, Paige Wyatt, Dustin Benefield, and Henry Wyatt; and great grandchildren, Grady Emerson and Kennedy Powell; as well as his special friend, Brenda Vickers. Talladega Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 6, 2019