Funeral service for Wilburn Frost Jr., 86, will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Michael Frost and Rev. Jacky Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine.
Mr. Frost died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Viola Frost, brother, Joseph Frost, sister, Ruth Moore, sister, Lorene Turner, and grandson, Jacob Tetherow.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Eloise Frost; five children, Michael Frost wife Teresa, Cynthia Collins husband Jimmy, Randy Benefield wife Cindy, Marcia McMahan husband Michael, Jackie Tetherow husband Bryan; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be John Deason, Braxton McMahan, Jimmy Collins, Casey Ray Patterson, Mark Shierling, Bradley Locke. Honorary pallbearer will be Brighton McDaniel.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 6, 2019