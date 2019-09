Wilford O'Neil Bickel of Alpine, Al. passed away September 14, 2019. His family will have a memorial service at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Flinn Gregory officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service also at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Mr. Bickel is survived by his wife, Joanie; son, Orrin (Rhonda) Bickel; sister, Ikey (Flinn) Gregory and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Jeannette Bickel, both of Auburn, Al. Wilford graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Chemistry, his interests included hand making jewelry, making household items from wood turning, a photographer and loved horseback trail riding. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.