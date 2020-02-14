Celebration of Life for Mrs. Willa M. Clisby will be Saturday, February 15th, at 1:00p.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Willa Clisby was born to the late William J. Kemper and Willa Smedley Kemper on May 5, 1941 and departed this life to be with Our Lord and Savior on February 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: daughter, Anita Louise (Edward) Carter; sons; Derrick Lamar (Veronica) Clisby of Columbus, Ohio and Erick Lamont (Lisa) Clisby of Cincinnati Ohio; the Apple of her Eye-Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Brandon, JaCorey, Ambria, Jalen, Devin, Kortni, Samari, Makiaya and Brandon, Jr. (BJ); Sister, Charlotte K. Clisby; Brother, Robert (Bobby) L. Kemper of Cincinnati, Ohio; loving and devoted caregivers: Frances Townsend, Pam Burns, Cynthia Wilson-Price and Patricia Looney; Special Friend, Mr. Henry L. Sanders, Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.