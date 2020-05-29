Willadean Hubbard Vincent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willadean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Willadean Hubbard Vincent, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Her family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Pine Hill Memorial Park in the Mausoleum. Mike Johnson will officiate. Mrs. Vincent was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church of Munford, AL. She loved sewing, working in her flowers, and coloring in her later life. Mrs. Vincent is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Vincent; sons, William Colvin Vincent and Leslie Gene Vincent; and sisters, Louise Harper and Josephine Hamlin. She is survived by her son, Gary Vincent; daughters, Sandra Fannin and Anita (Donald) Jenkins; brothers, Cecil (Linda) Hubbard and Larry Hubbard; sisters, Ann Tims and Glenda (Tony) Amason; and 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Chad Jenkins, Chris Fannin, Grayson Fannin, Ethan Rollins, Phil Vincent, and Justin Vincent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park in the Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved