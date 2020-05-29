Mrs. Willadean Hubbard Vincent, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Her family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Pine Hill Memorial Park in the Mausoleum. Mike Johnson will officiate. Mrs. Vincent was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church of Munford, AL. She loved sewing, working in her flowers, and coloring in her later life. Mrs. Vincent is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Vincent; sons, William Colvin Vincent and Leslie Gene Vincent; and sisters, Louise Harper and Josephine Hamlin. She is survived by her son, Gary Vincent; daughters, Sandra Fannin and Anita (Donald) Jenkins; brothers, Cecil (Linda) Hubbard and Larry Hubbard; sisters, Ann Tims and Glenda (Tony) Amason; and 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Chad Jenkins, Chris Fannin, Grayson Fannin, Ethan Rollins, Phil Vincent, and Justin Vincent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2020.