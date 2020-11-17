Memorial Service for Willalma Kerr Johnson, age 82, will be held Monday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home.
Ms. Johnson passed away November 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ray Johnson; her parents, Huey Wiley Kerr & Daisy Saulter Kerr; and her brother, Clifford Seales.
She is survived by her son Ricky Ray (Diane) Johnson; daughter, Theresa Ann (German) Fuentes; grandchildren, Andres Fuentes, Javier Fuentes, Adriana Fuentes, Tami Johnson Lagmay, Connie Johnson Green, Frank Johnson, Ricky Johnson Jr., Christina Johnson; great-grandchildren, Katalina, Isabella, Allison, Lillian, Liam, Colvin, Jocelyn, Jason, Kassidy, Summer, Madison, Mia; great-great-grandchild, Layla; brothers, John Wiley Kerr, Tommy Earl Kerr.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.