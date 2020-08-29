1/1
William "Bill" Arnold Gibson, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Arnold Gibson, Jr., 54, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Mr. Gibson lived most of his life in Talladega, Alabama but had lived the last fifteen years in Pell City and was Baptist by faith. Mr. Gibson was a truck driver. Mr. Gibson enjoyed riding Jeeps, his Harley, talking on his CB to his friends, fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, William Arnold Gibson, Sr. and his wife, Sheila Gibson. Mr. Gibson is survived by his mother, Dona Lee Carter; one son, Cory Gibson; one daughter, Sheila (Pahari) Gupta; two brothers, Donald Gibson, Richard Carter; and one grandchild, Alyssa Lopez. Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Midway Memory Gardens, Talladega, Alabama. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved