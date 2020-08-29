William "Bill" Arnold Gibson, Jr., 54, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Mr. Gibson lived most of his life in Talladega, Alabama but had lived the last fifteen years in Pell City and was Baptist by faith. Mr. Gibson was a truck driver. Mr. Gibson enjoyed riding Jeeps, his Harley, talking on his CB to his friends, fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, William Arnold Gibson, Sr. and his wife, Sheila Gibson. Mr. Gibson is survived by his mother, Dona Lee Carter; one son, Cory Gibson; one daughter, Sheila (Pahari) Gupta; two brothers, Donald Gibson, Richard Carter; and one grandchild, Alyssa Lopez. Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Midway Memory Gardens, Talladega, Alabama. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store