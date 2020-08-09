Mr. William Byron "Bill" Hix, 1931 - 2020
Mr. William Byron "Bill" Hix passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). A private family graveside was service was held at the Bice Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, Childersburg, 603 4th Street SW, Childersburg, AL 35044 or to the charity of one's choice
.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home, Alexander City, is in charge of the arrangements.